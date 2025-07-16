La temporada de premios ya está en marcha y la televisión se prepara para celebrar lo mejor del último año en la pantalla chica.

La Academia de Televisión anunció este martes, 15 de julio, la lista de nominados a la edición número 77 de los Premios Emmy, y varias producciones sorprendieron por la cantidad de reconocimientos que lograron acumular.

Severance arrasa con 27 nominaciones en los Premios Emmy 2025 (Foto Robyn Beck / AFP)

Artículos relacionados La Segura Baladán rompe el silencio tras afirmación de La Segura sobre su paternidad

¿Qué series dominan la carrera por el Emmy?

La gran favorita de esta edición es Severance, la serie de Apple TV+ que acumuló 27 nominaciones, consolidándose como la más fuerte del año.

Le sigue de cerca The Penguin, una producción de HBO Max que alcanzó 24 menciones. En el tercer lugar hay empate: The Studio y The White Lotus recibieron 23 nominaciones cada una, demostrando que la competencia estará bastante reñida.

A continuación, te compartimos la lista completa de nominados en las principales categorías:

Mejor serie dramática

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor miniserie

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance“

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Artículos relacionados La Segura La Segura sorprende al hacer revelación: "Baladán no es el papá de mi hijo"

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kirstin Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Los Premios Emmy se llevarán a cabo el 14 de septiembre del 2025 (Foto Frazer Harrison / AFP)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Mejor reality/competencia

“The Traitors”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Serie de charlas destacadas

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

¿Cuándo se celebran los Premios Emmy 2025?

Artículos relacionados MasterChef Celebrity Colombia Ricardo Vesga y Mario Alberto Yepes ganan pin de inmunidad en MasterChef Celebrity

La ceremonia de los Emmy 2025 se llevará a cabo el próximo 14 de septiembre y se transmitirá en vivo por CBS.

Este año, el encargado de conducir la gala será el comediante Nate Bargatze, quien seguramente pondrá el toque de humor y frescura a una noche llena de estrellas, discursos y mucha emoción televisiva.